

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition early this morning after a stabbing in Jamestown.

The incident occurred in the area of Orpington Crescent, near Albion and Martin Grove roads, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.