

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

Police say that the man was found lying in the middle of the roadway near South Kingsway and Hazelbrae Road, which is just south of Bloor Street.

They say that it appears as though the man was struck by a car that then fled the scene.

No suspect vehicle description has been provided at this point.