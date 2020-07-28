TORONTO -- A 33-year-old male driver is dead after he was shot behind the wheel of a moving Jeep in Markham, Ont. early Tuesday morning, crashing the vehicle into a bus shelter.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Brimley Road and Dension Street sometime around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find an orange Jeep that had collided with a bus shelter.

They say two vehicles were involved in some sort of incident and the driver of the Jeep was shot.

Paramedics tried to revive the driver at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the intersection will be closed to traffic for a period of time and anyone with dashcam or other video of the incident should call them immediately.