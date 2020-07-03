Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Man critically injured after shooting near Spadina and Dundas
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 7:29PM EDT
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A man in his 20s is critically injured after a shooting downtown Friday evening.
Police were called to Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived at the scene, a man was located with a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing stoy. More to come.