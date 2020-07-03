TORONTO -- A man in his 20s is critically injured after a shooting downtown Friday evening.

Police were called to Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man was located with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing stoy. More to come.