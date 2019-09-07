

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant late on Friday morning underwent surgery on Saturday morning, as officers continue to hold the crime scene and gather evidence.

Police were called to The One restaurant, at 9019 Bayview Avenue for a report of shots fired after 11 p.m. on Friday.

They arrived to find a man in critical condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains.

A York Regional Police duty inspector says the victim underwent surgery early on Saturday but his condition is still dire.

Detectives are canvassing the neighbourhood for information.

People in the plaza and surrounding area on Saturday morning told CP24 they are shocked at what occurred and say the neighbourhood is generally quiet and safe.