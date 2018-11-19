

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last week.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault near the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious trauma. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified by police as 47-year-old Paul Tonya from Toronto.

Police said a post-mortem examination has not yet been scheduled.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Trevor Clarke was taken into police custody at the time of the incident.

Clarke has been charged with manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

This incident marks the city’s 91st homicide of 2018.