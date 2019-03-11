Man charged in connection with December shooting in Oshawa
Emergency responders are pictured at the scene of a shooting on Toronto Avenue in Oshawa Monday December 10, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 2:35PM EDT
TORONTO -- Durham police say they have arrested a 30-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., in connection to a December 2018 shooting.
Police say on they were called to a home in Oshawa, Ont., on Dec. 10 where they found a 50-year-old man had been shot.
Investigators say the suspect had fled the scene but was eventually identified.
On Friday, officers received information that the suspect was at a home in Ajax.
Police arrested the 30-year-old man and he now faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences.