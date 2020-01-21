TORONTO -- A 28-year-old man has been charged after multiple high-end vehicles were stolen from dealerships across the Greater Toronto Area.

York police said their investigation into the thefts began in June 2019 after they were notified that a Range Rover had been stolen from a dealership in the Kennedy Road and Unionville Gate area in Markham.

Police said the suspect had been looking at the vehicle with an employee of the dealership before he allegedly drove away with it.

Police said a similar incident occurred in September 2019 when a man attended a car dealership in the area of Rivermede Road and Highway 7 in Vaughan.

Police said the suspect requested to test drive a Mercedes sport utility vehicle and then allegedly sped away with it, striking and injuring an employee who was trying to prevent the theft.

Investigators said they linked the suspect to similar thefts that occurred in Caledon, Oakville and Toronto.

On Jan. 17, Phillip O’Neil Wessam of Brampton was arrested and he now faces 21 charges, including six counts of theft of vehicle, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.