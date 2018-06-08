Man charged after ‘hate-motivated assault’ against women in Downsview
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 3:10PM EDT
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with what police are calling three “hate-motivated assaults” against women wearing hijabs at a bus stop in Downsview.
Police say the alleged incidents occurred on June 6 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at a TTC bus stop near the corner of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
In each incident, police say a man approached the women and began pulling their hijabs off their heads.
None of the women suffered serious injuries.
Police arrested a suspect, who was identified as 42-year-old Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi of Toronto, on Thursday. Abdullahi is facing three counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.