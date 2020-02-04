TORONTO -- A flight heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica was diverted back to Toronto Pearson International Airport after an “unruly guest” stood up from his seat on the aircraft and made an “unfounded claim” that he had been to China and had contracted coronavirus.

The 243 passengers on board WestJet flight 2702 on Monday morning, heading to Sangster International Airport, had to get off the plane where they started their journey about two hours after they boarded the aircraft.

In a statement, a spokesperson for WestJet, Morgan Bell, said law enforcement and medical officials were requested to meet the flight when it arrived back in Toronto.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus,” Bell wrote.

“Due to the involvement of law enforcement, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time.”

When they arrived back at Pearson Airport, the man was assessed by medical officials and was deemed to be symptom free.

WestJet said all of the affected travellers were moved to an extra flight scheduled to depart from Toronto to Montego Bay on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m.

Peel Regional Police confirmed a 28-year-old man from Thornhill was arrested in connection with the incident.

James Potok has been charged with one count of mischief and one count of breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear inside a Brampton courthouse on March 9.

Coronavirus Grounds Plane - https://t.co/Kx2tV7vrMB — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 4, 2020

On Monday, Ontario health officials said they were monitoring 29 people with signs of possible coronavirus and added that all three previously confirmed patients in the province are recovering.