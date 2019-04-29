

CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old man is dead after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 this afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes approaching Elgin Mills Road.

“He (the victim) was operating a passenger vehicle that was disabled or stopped on the side of the road,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

“For some reason, the person got out of the vehicle and was subsequently struck by this (truck) in what appears to be the right most lane of the highway.”

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died of his injuries.

"He is from York Region," Schmidt said. "We are still working on notifying family and next of kin."

The truck involved in the collision remained at the scene. Both vehicles have been moved to the shoulder of the highway.

The southbound lanes were closed at Stouffville Road to accommodate a police investigation.

There was no word on whether charges will be laid.

Police are asking anyone on the highway this afternoon who witnessed anything to contact them.

