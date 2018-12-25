Man, 33, shot to death in Richmond Hill: police
A police officer stands on a street in Richmond Hill where a 33-year-old man was shot dead on Dec. 24, 2018. (John Hanley)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 25, 2018 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 25, 2018 6:11AM EST
Homicide detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on a street in Richmond Hill on Monday night.
York Regional Police say they were called to Barnwood Drive, in the Bayview Avenue and Old Colony Road area, at 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.
They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.
Officers say several suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.