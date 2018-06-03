Man, 25, last seen in Rexdale may have been abducted, police say
Police are investigating the possible abduction of a 25-year-old man last seen in Rexdale on Friday.
Investigators initially said they believed 25-year-old Jammar Allison had gone missing but on Sunday, police confirmed that they now believe Allison may have been abducted.
According to investigators, Allison was last seen being escorted into a dark Caravan with tinted windows at around 10 p.m. on Friday in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427.
He has been described as about six-foot with a thin build, and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black T-shirt.
Police say they are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to come forward.