Male motorcyclist airlifted to trauma centre after crash in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating a collision involving a van and a motorcycle in Oshawa. (Colin Williamson)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:42PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has sustained life-threatening injuries after a collision in Oshawa on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.
A male motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment, Durham police said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.