

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist has sustained life-threatening injuries after a collision in Oshawa on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

A male motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment, Durham police said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.