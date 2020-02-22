TORONTO -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed several times on the street in Little Italy early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred outside a business on College Street, just west of Bathurst Street, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say a male was attacked by a large group of people and the victim sustained as many as 10 stab wounds.

He suffered a punctured lung, police say, and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Officers are currently on scene collecting evidence and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.