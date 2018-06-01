

The Canadian Press





KENILWORTH, Ont. -- Police say a small lion cub was briefly on the loose in a rural area of western Ontario on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say they responded to an animal complaint at around 9 a.m., after a driver in Kenilworth, Ont., reported seeing the animal on the side of the road.

Officers tracked down the cub's owners and discovered it had escaped from its enclosure.

Police and the owners then searched for the animal for roughly an hour and discovered it unharmed, a short distance from its pen.

The female feline was returned to its enclosure, and police say the owner is making arrangements to keep the animal more secure.

They say exotic pets aren't prohibited in Kenilworth, but they advise people to check with local authorities and ensure any pet is managed carefully.