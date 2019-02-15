

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Charges are still pending against the father of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead inside a Brampton home following the issuance of an Amber Alert on Thursday night.

Police began an investigation into the abduction of Riya Rajkumar at around 7 p.m. after being contacted by her mother.

Riya Rajkumar was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her father Roopesh Rajkumar, police said, but was not returned to the custody of her mother by the agreed upon time.

They say that Roopesh Rajkumar had made comments to the child’s mother indicating that he planned to do harm to himself and his daughter, which prompted her to contact police.

“She received information which obviously set off her alarms which is why she attended the division,” Const. Danny Marttini told reporters on Friday morning. “She (the mother) came in already fully concerned saying ‘This is what he is saying to me, I am concerned for the wellbeing of my daughter and I need some help. Obviously our investigators took action right away.”

Marttini said that investigators ultimately asked Ontario Provincial Police to issue an Amber Alert after their initial attempts at locating the girl proved unsuccessful.

That alert was issued at around 11:30 p.m. but within an hour, Riya Rajkumar had been found dead in a basement apartment at a residence in the Queen Street and Highway 410 area of Brampton, where the suspect resided.

Roopesh Rajkumar, meanwhile, was arrested in a high-risk takedown a short time later after a motorist saw his vehicle on Highway 11 near Orillia and called 911.

He was held overnight at the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police but was transferred into the custody of Peel Regional Police early Friday morning.

Marttini said that charges have not yet been filed because investigators will need to meet with a Crown attorney to discuss the “level of charges.”

In the meantime, she said that forensic investigators are combing for evidence at the apartment where the body of Riya Rajkumar was located.

“We are looking at an active scene inside the residence so our forensics have to go in there and process it. They will be taking photographs, they will be collecting pieces of evidence, everything we need to make sure we have all the information about what occurred in that residence,” she said.

Police received 911 calls about timing of Amber Alert

The Amber Alert for Riya Rajkumar was sent out to mobile devices through Canada’s new mobile emergency alert system.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said that they were able to locate the suspect “as a direct result of someone receiving the alert,” proving that “the system works.”

Police also said that they received numerous 911 calls complaining about the timing of the alert.

“It does disrupt people’s lives because it can go off on their cell phones so I understand that, but at the same time we are talking about a child that was missing and in this case that child was found deceased,” Marttini said. “I think you have to weigh that out. I feel for everyone but given the circumstances it did lead to the arrest of that individual, so I think that is what we have to focus on.”

Marttini said that all officers who responded to the Brampton home where Riya was found early Friday morning will be given access to counselling services should they require them.