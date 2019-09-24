

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Auston Matthews is being investigated for disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour in his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed in a statement to CTV News Toronto that the incident occurred on May 26.

Matthews was not arrested but his case has been forwarded to the city’s Prosecutor’s Office for review.

TSN is reporting that the Leafs are aware of the complaint against Matthews.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews,” the organization said in a statement to TSN.

“Auston is cooperating fully with relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further.”

Matthews signed a five-year contract extension with the Leafs worth $58 million in February.