TORONTO -- Some LCBO locations will be staying open later beginning next week after reducing store hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LCBO says starting May 14, more than 360 stores will operate from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Most stores will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The list of stores that will operate with expanded hours has not been released but the LCBO says its store locator feature on its website will be updated as of May 14.

“The expansion of store hours will continue to roll out in stages across the province through to the first week of June. All LCBO stores will remain closed on Mondays until further notice,” a news release issued by the Crown corporation read.

The LCBO says extending store hours will offer increased convenience and will alleviate potential in-line congestion.

The corporation added that it has already put physical distancing supports in place and has enhanced store cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Customers are being asked to limit interactions with staff by paying with debit or credit and packing their own reusable bag.

The LCBO is also encouraging people to help protect employees by wearing non-medical masks or face coverings while shopping in the stores.