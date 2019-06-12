

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The longest-serving female legislator in Ontario history has died.

Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the death of Progressive Conservative politician Julia Munro on Wednesday.

Munro announced last year that she was retiring from politics after serving in the Ontario legislature for 22 years.

She was first elected in 1995 and represented the riding of York-Simcoe, north of Toronto.

During her career, Munro served as parliamentary assistant to the premier, deputy speaker and as a legislative committee chairperson.

In a retirement message last year, Munro thanked her family, constituents, staff and volunteers who supported her during her career.