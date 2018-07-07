

Chris Herhalt and Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





The distraught mother of a man killed in a shooting in Kensington Market is pleading for help.

“Nineteen. He was a baby, my baby,” Monique Mukanga said of her son. “I don't know what to say.”

On Saturday, detectives identified 19-year-old Marcel Teme as the man who was shot in Kensington Market last week and later died.

“I just want the police to help me,” Mukanga told CTV News Toronto on Saturday. “It's too much.”

On Canada Day, shots rang out in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Police said in a statement that when emergency crews arrived on scene, four people were located with “gunshot wounds and varying degrees of injury”

Teme, one of the four victims, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

He was pronounced dead in hospital on July 4.

Investigators say there were “many” people in the market area at the time of the incident and are urging all of them to come forward to speak to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.