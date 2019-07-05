

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have launched an investigation into a caught-on camera assault committed by a seemingly irate cyclist in downtown Toronto.

A 21-second video, which partially captures the incident, was posted to Reddit on Thursday night.

It shows the cyclist standing behind a man in the intersection of York Street and Bremner Boulevard when he grabs his collar and tackles him to the ground. The video then shows the cyclist getting back onto his bike and leaving the scene.

In a series of messages posted to Reddit, a man who claimed to be the victim shown in the video said that he was attacked after he got out of his vehicle to confront the cyclist.

“After this cyclist ran a red light and I honked at him he kicked my car. I got out to confront him and he hit me with his bike lock,” the man said. “The video starts from me turning my back to call for help when he attacked me from behind. Please call the police if you know who he is.”

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook tells CP24 that there is an “ongoing investigation” into the alleged assault.

The identity of the cyclist remains unclear.

“It is reported that the driver of the vehicle was assaulted by the cyclist who fled the scene, following the altercation,” Douglas-Cook said. “The cyclist has not been identified, but this is being investigated as an assault with a weapon.”