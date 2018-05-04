

CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken into custody for impaired driving after a car collided with multiple parked vehicles before crashing into bus shelter near Union Station on Friday night.

Toronto police say they received reports about a vehicle “driving erratically” on Bay Street near Front Street sometime before 8:30 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson said the car drove the wrong way on Bay Street, colliding with several vehicles before hitting a bus shelter.

“We believe four to five people may have been struck or injured in a minor way in this collision,” Hopkinson told CP24 via phone. “The injuries to the people were minor.”

Two people were assessed by Toronto Paramedics at the scene.

Hopkinson said transit enforcement officers were able to apprehend the suspect before police arrived.

The male suspect was arrested for impaired driving and “some criminal code offences,” he said.

The area has been blocked off to allow for an investigation. Hopkinson said a number of vehicles were struck during the ordeal, which may hamper efforts to reopen the area.