

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Hydro One’s board of directors approved to a $25,000 pay hike for their own jobs in 2018 and a $70,000 raise for the chair of the board.

The utility company’s Annual General Meeting will be held today in Toronto and in a Management Information Circular released ahead of the meeting, the document reveals that the part-time board voted in favour of bumping up their salaries from $160,000 per year to $185,000 per year, effective at the start of this year. They receive half of the money in cash and the other half in shares.

Board Chair David Denison’s salary was boosted from $260,000 to $330,000, the document shows.

The news comes as shares fell about 16 per cent year-over-year.

In the document, Hydro One says the decision was made to boost compensation after Hugessen Consulting Inc.conducted a “compensation benchmarking review.”

“The increase in directors’ compensation will bring the Hydro One board closer to, but still below median of, this broader peer group,” the AGM circular states.

The broader peer group reviewed by the independent consultant included companies such as Pembina Pipeline Corporation, TransCanada Corporation, Air Canada, CN Rail, and the National Bank of Canada.

Ford to hold rally outside AGM

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, who has persistently criticized the Liberals over executive compensation and the $6.2 million paid to Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt last year, will be rallying outside the Annual General Meeting today.

“We’re going to let them know exactly what we think about their backroom deals,” Ford said in an emailed statement.

“The days of hydro executives getting rich on the backs of Ontario families are over.”

Ford has vowed to fire the president and CEO of Hydro One and the board of directors if elected.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who has repeatedly slammed the Liberals over the decision to privatize the utility, promised to bring Hydro One back into public hands if she wins the election on June 7.

Ford's plan is 'reckless,' Thibeault says

Discussing the subject of executive compensation on Tuesday, Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault said the government has "signalled its intention to abstain from today's vote."

“We expressed our dissatisfaction clearly and succeeded in securing from the board a commitment that a review of the compensation model would be conducted relying on additional third party experts,” the statement read.

“On that basis the government has formally signalled its intention to abstain from today's vote at the AGM. In this way we have managed to achieve two important benefits. First, as noted, a review of compensation will occur. Second, by avoiding a no vote, we have also eliminated the risks that would flow from such a showdown and the consequent negative impact on Hydro One's shares.”

Thibeault slammed Ford’s plan to fire the board, calling it a “reckless, chaotic approach.”

“By boasting that he will fire the entire board en masse, he offers no consideration for the negative impacts that he would unleash on ratepayers and shareholders,” the statement continued.

“Indeed, what Mr. Ford does not recognize is that by delighting in such careless, confrontational behaviour he is deliberately causing harm to a valuable asset that people all across Ontario rely upon greatly.”