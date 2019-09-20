Hold-and-secure of several Brampton schools lifted following stabbing in the area
St. Augustine Secondary School is one of several schools in Brampton that have been placed under hold-and-secure following a stabbing in the area. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 1:37PM EDT
Several Brampton schools are no longer under hold-and-secure following reports of a stabbing in the area.
Police responded to reports of a fight near Chinguacousy Road and Drinkwater Road around 11:11 a.m. on Friday.
Two teenage males were located suffering from stab wounds. Both are in non-life threatening condition and were transported to hospital, according to police.
St. Brigid, St. Monica, St. Augustine secondary school, Copeland PES and Chuchville PES were previously placed under hold-and-secure as a result. The hold-and-secure orders have since been lifted.
Police said that the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene on foot.
Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in the incident.