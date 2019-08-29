

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old male driver has been pronounced dead following a head-on crash in Pickering on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred near Taunton and Brock roads at around 8 a.m.

A black BMW was travelling westbound on Taunton Road when it crossed over the centre line and struck a black transport truck, investigators said.





The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, according to officers. The 44-year-old driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE: Fatal head-on collision on Taunton Road, west of Brock Road in Pickering, at approx. at 8:18 a.m. One male driver deceased, the other male driver injured. This area will be shut down for some time. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 29, 2019

Roads were blocked off nearby for several hours as an investigation was conducted.