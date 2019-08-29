Head-on crash in Pickering leaves 26-year-old male driver dead
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:00AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 3:53PM EDT
A 26-year-old male driver has been pronounced dead following a head-on crash in Pickering on Thursday morning.
Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred near Taunton and Brock roads at around 8 a.m.
A black BMW was travelling westbound on Taunton Road when it crossed over the centre line and struck a black transport truck, investigators said.
The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, according to officers. The 44-year-old driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Roads were blocked off nearby for several hours as an investigation was conducted.