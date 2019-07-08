

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they're investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a shooting that left one man dead.

They say the man was found with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Sunday evening.

They say the man has not yet been identified, but say he appears to be in his 20s.

Police say they're seeking two suspects who were seen fleeing the area in a sedan, but no further details were immediately available.

They're appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information.