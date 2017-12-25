

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Residents of the GTA wishing for a white Christmas woke up to just that on Monday morning.

Toronto and much of the GTA are currently under a special weather statement as brisk winds hit the area and snow continues to amount throughout the day.

The region received about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on Christmas Eve.

“Everyone will awaken to a fresh blanket of powdery snow this Christmas morning,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement on Monday morning. “However, brisk westerly winds are expected to pick up this morning causing area of blowing snow at times, especially in exposed areas.”

The weather agency said motorists should drive with extra caution as there is reduced visibility on the roads.

The City of Toronto said snow plow trucks were out overnight beginning at 11 p.m. clearing off the roads and will continue to do so until about 10 p.m.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport issued an advisory amid the snowy conditions.

On Christmas morning, the airport tweeted that passengers should check the status of their flights prior to heading out as many Toronto-bound flights are facing delays and some cancellations.

Active weather is expected to continue throughout the week in Toronto as temperatures are expected to drop. In the city, Tuesday will have a high of -11 C, Wednesday will have a high of -13 C, Thursday will have a high of -14 C, and Friday will also have a high of -13 C.