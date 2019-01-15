

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- General Motors says it has reaffirmed plans to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant in meetings with the Ontario and federal governments.

Company CEO Mary Barra met briefly with federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains Monday on the sidelines of an auto show in Detroit, and company executives met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford earlier on Tuesday.

The company says it told both governments that it intends to continue to be a major manufacturer in Canada with its Ingersoll and St. Catharines plants and an expanded automotive research base.

GM announced in late November that it would wind down its Oshawa operations by the end of 2019 at a loss of about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

Bains said in a statement that he urged the company to reconsider the Oshawa closure, and regrets that the company's position hasn't changed.

He said the federal government stands ready to play an active role to find a solution for Oshawa's workers.