TORONTO -- Walking in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning you may spot girls appearing to model day-to-day clothing behind a storefront window, but in reality they are drawing attention to the harsh truths of sex trafficking in our city, province and country.

“To sex traffickers, girls are just products,” a bold sign placed in between the girls reads.

“Unsuspecting girls are being lured into the sex industry and forced to sell their bodies for someone else’s profit. It’s called sex trafficking, and it’s happening here at home.”

“The Ellie,” “The Amara,” “The Samantha,” “The Maya,” and "The Michaela" stand behind glass on a busy stretch of Queen Street West, just west of University Avenue, for several hours wearing bright-coloured clothing as passersby catch an unwary glimpse.

This eye-drawing spectacle called “Shoppable Girls" is part of a campaign launched by Covenant House Toronto on Tuesday, in partnership with the Toronto Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

The campaign, which comes ahead of Ontario Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Saturday, aims to “build awareness, educate and help prevent sex trafficking in Canada,” a spokesperson for Covenant House Toronto, Julie Neubauer, said Thursday morning.

“It is really important to recognize that 93 per cent of (domestic) sex trafficking victims are Canadian citizens,” she said while standing outside of the storefront. “This is something that is happening in Canada, in Toronto and in our province.”

“We need to continue this conversation, we need to continue to build awareness that this issue is happening, to create a dialogue and vocabulary with parents, caregivers and young people so that they can actually understand what sex trafficking is.”

'A misunderstood issue'

A member of the Toronto Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit was also at the Queen Street West location on Thursday morning, noting that it is important for officers to partner with stakeholders “for these types of investigations.”

Det.-Sgt. David Correa spoke about the police service’s role as a “strong player in the enforcement and advocacy for victims of crime associated with human trafficking.”

“We have a very robust human trafficking investigative unit that deals predominately with the forced sale of sex of underage victims and adults of human trafficking.”

Correa said this campaign is part of an important movement that educates Torontonians and brings awareness to this ongoing problem.

“It is really getting it out there to the public,” he said.

Please check out the Convenant House #shoppablegirls campaign & help end sex trafficking https://t.co/NbpzUCAQWg — 31 Division (@TPS31Div) February 19, 2020

Correa, as well as Neubauer, also touched on vital resources that can provide assistance to those affected by sex trafficking, including hot lines and websites.

These resources aim to provide additional information on this “misunderstood issue,” Neubauer said.

“Being able to identify the signs of luring, grooming and exploitation is vital to helping to prevent sex trafficking,” she said. “The more girls and their parents or caregivers know about sex trafficking, the better equipped they are to protect themselves.”

Last year, the City of Toronto said concern regarding human trafficking in Canada had grown over the last decade.

On June 18, 2019, city council adopted a report that outlines a number of actions officials proposed to take in collaboration with “other agencies, corporations and divisions to support survivors of human trafficking.”

At the time, the city referenced human trafficking statistics provided by the Toronto Police Service.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to speak on the “Shoppable Girls” campaign Thursday afternoon.