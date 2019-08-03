

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a young girl who disappeared after leaving her home in Oshawa this morning.

Nevaeh Sullivan, 10, was last seen at 8.07 a.m. walking northbound from her residence on Colborne Street East in Oshawa.

Durham police say numerous officers are searching the area but have not found her.

Nevaeh is described as white, three foot four inches tall, with dirty blonde hair and one braid that is yellow and purple in colour.

She was last seen wearing purple shorts with flowers on them and a white long sleeve shirt with “best friends” written on the front.

She was not wearing shoes when she went missing.

Police are trying to locate a missing 10-year-old vulnerable Oshawa female, Nevaeh SULLIVAN, who was last seen earlier this morning. https://t.co/kc3xTTnx0A pic.twitter.com/ZlFWvydifF — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 3, 2019

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nevaeh is urged to contact police on 1-888-579-1520.