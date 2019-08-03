Girl, 10, goes missing from home in Oshawa
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:42PM EDT
Police are searching for a young girl who disappeared after leaving her home in Oshawa this morning.
Nevaeh Sullivan, 10, was last seen at 8.07 a.m. walking northbound from her residence on Colborne Street East in Oshawa.
Durham police say numerous officers are searching the area but have not found her.
Nevaeh is described as white, three foot four inches tall, with dirty blonde hair and one braid that is yellow and purple in colour.
She was last seen wearing purple shorts with flowers on them and a white long sleeve shirt with “best friends” written on the front.
She was not wearing shoes when she went missing.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nevaeh is urged to contact police on 1-888-579-1520.