TORONTO -- Peel Region mayors say social gathering limits will be enforced this weekend as people celebrate Diwali amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Diwali, which is known as the festival of lights, is on Saturday and is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs for typically five days.

But with Peel combating a fierce second wave of the virus, the mayors of Mississauga and Brampton are urging the public to only celebrate Diwali with their household.

“I think we both agree that you celebrate with your family only, your immediate family, and if you want to bring your extended family into the celebrations do it virtually, do it online,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Thursday morning.

Crombie along with Brampton’s mayor Patrick Brown told CP24 that enforcement officials will “absolutely” be out patrolling the streets to ensure people are not hosting prohibited gatherings.

“We’re very much concerned about a Diwali spike in the numbers so we’re going to be out in full force on Saturday trying to make sure that everyone is abiding by the guidance of public health. We can’t risk a spike in the numbers,” Brown said.

With a spike in cases seen two weeks after Halloween, Crombie said residents must remain vigilant now to avoid jeopardizing the upcoming winter holidays.

“What we’ve seen is every two weeks as a result of families getting together, we see an exponential growth in numbers. So we saw the reopening in September, the numbers shot up. We saw Thanksgiving, two weeks later the numbers increased. Now, I’m looking to see the numbers for after the Halloween house parties and certainly next is Diwali,” she said.

Crombie added that both mayors will be busy ahead of Diwali spreading the message of staying home to prevent a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“I know Mayor Brown and I will both be very active on social media and in the ethnic newspapers and the ethnic radios and TV stations sending that same message that now is not the time to gather, now we need to control this virus because case counts are spiking.”

On Thursday, Peel Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh reiterated the need for people to stick to their households.

“Do not attend or host group gatherings or celebrations. Every added interaction is an increased risk and large groups are fertile ground for spread,” he said during a Brampton press conference Thursday morning.

Peel and soon Toronto are the only regions placed in the province’s new red “control” category of its reopening framework.

This means gathering limits for social and public events are restricted to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Under the provincial framework, organizers of illegal social gatherings could face a minimum fine of $10,000 and those who attend those gatherings could face a $750 fine.

On Wednesday, Peel logged a single-day high of 468 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the weekly rate for the time period Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 was 105 cases per 100,000, according to Peel Region public health officials.

Last weekend, Dr. Loh introduced more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Birthday parties, wedding receptions and other large gatherings have been prohibited, and there are additional restrictions for indoor dining and gyms.

In addition, as of Nov. 13 at 12:01 a.m. social gatherings celebrating holidays and life events in business establishments are not allowed.

These stricter measures come as hospital systems in Peel Region are at full capacity due to a spike in COVID-19 patients.