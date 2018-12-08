Full service resumes on Line 1 subway following issue at Wilson Yard: TTC
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 6:40AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 8, 2018 7:33AM EST
Full service has resumed along the Line 1 subway after an issue at Wilson Yard prevented some trains from being brought into service on Saturday morning, resulting in “major delays.”
Subway trains are kept at a number of facilities across the city during the overnight hours and then brought back for the start of service at 6 a.m.
On Saturday morning, an issue at Wilson Yard prevented the TTC from bringing numerous trains into service. As a result, delays of up to 15 minutes were reported throughout the line.
The issue was, however, resolved by about 7:30 a.m.
The TTC says that there should not be any delays going forward.