

CTV News Toronto





A mixed bag of messy winter weather is in store for Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is possible for a large swath of the region, including Toronto, Caledon, Newmarket, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, northern Durham Region, and northern York Region.

Snow is also in the forecast, and while the amounts are expected to be minimal, motorists are urged to exercise caution as untreated roads may become slippery as the weather develops.

“Some light snow or ice pellets may affect the area late this morning into the afternoon, but any accumulations should be limited to a few centimetres at most. Locally slippery conditions are possible,” the national weather agency said.

“A more significant area of precipitation is expected to move into the area early this evening. A few hours of freezing rain are possible before precipitation changes to rain later in the evening, particularly over higher elevation areas such as the Dundalk Highlands.”

In Pickering, Oshawa, and southern Durham Region light snow may mix with ice midday for a “brief period” before changing to rain.

A total of two centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto with a daytime high of 0, but feeling more like -16 with the wind chill in the morning.