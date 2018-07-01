

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Four people have been taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, after a shooting in Kensington Market.

Toronto police were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue for reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m.

Four people were found with injuries at the scene.

One of the victims – a man believed to be in his 20s – was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two others were transported to hospital with less serious injuries, paramedics said.

Police said as many as four suspects were seen fleeing the scene, but they have not provided a suspect description so far.