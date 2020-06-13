TORONTO -- Four pedestrians were injured after they were struck following a two-vehicle crash near Keele and Eglinton on Saturday evening.

Toronto police responded to the area of Keele Street and Rotherham Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 8:15 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

Police said one of the vehicles crashed into the pedestrians.

A woman in her 60s was transported to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Another woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two other female pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they were looking for the driver of the other vehicle who they believe fled the scene on foot.

One person was later arrested, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.