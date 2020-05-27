TORONTO -- Former TTC boss Andy Byford will take over as London’s transport commissioner, dashing the hopes of some Torontonians who had openly speculated about whether he might return to Canada following a nearly two year-run as head of New York City’s subway system.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Wednesday that Byford has been appointed as the next commissioner of Transport for London (TfL), a role that he will begin on June 29.

In London, he will take responsibility for one of the world’s most extensive transit systems but one that is facing significant financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system did recently receive a 1.6 billion pound ($2.7B CAD) bailout from the British government but that money is only expected to cover its revenue shortfalls through October and comes with strings attached.

“’I’m delighted to confirm Andy Byford as London’s new transport commissioner. COVID-19 has had a profound impact on public transport in London but Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead TfL as it faces this unprecedented challenge,” Khan said in the press release announcing Byford’s hiring.

Byford ran the TTC for more than seven years but he left the city at the end of 2017 to become the President and CEO of the New York City Transit Authority, a job that he said at the time was “arguably the toughest job in transit.”

While in New York he was affectionately referred to as “Train Daddy” and was credited with helping to reduce subway delays and securing funding for a $51 billion overhaul of the transit network.

There were, however, reports of tension with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Byford resigned in January after less than two years on the job.