

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Former city councillor Doug Ford is expected to kick off his bid for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative party during a rally at the Toronto Congress Centre tonight.

The event, dubbed ‘Rally for a Stronger Ontario,’ is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

In an invite sent out on Friday, Ford said that Ontarians are “suffocating under the weight of high taxes, excessive red tape and disastrous hydro rates” and vowed to “take Ontario back for the people.”

“It's time for change,” the invite says.

Former MPP Christine Elliott is the only other candidate to announce that she will seek the leadership so far, though a campaign source has told CP24 that Caroline Mulroney plans to launch her campaign in the coming days. A campaign source has also told CTV News that former Ontario Lottery and Gaming boss Rod Phillips also intends to run.

Members of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party will select their new leader on March 10, less than three months before the expected date of the provincial election.