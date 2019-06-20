Ford's cabinet shuffle by the numbers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media following a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 1:50PM EDT
On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford shook up his cabinet. Here's what the cabinet shuffle means in numbers:
21:The total number of ministers in Doug Ford’s new cabinet, excluding the Premier and Government House leader.
5:The total number of associate ministers
7: The number of new faces entering Premier Ford’s cabinet.
20:The number of MPPs getting new portfolios, either being shuffled from another ministry or entering cabinet.
$116,500 The annual salary of each MPP
$138,868 The total salary for Associate Ministers who received a 19.2 per cent bump in pay
$165,430 The total salary for a Minister of the Crown who receive 42 per cent bump in pay
$201,000 Premier Doug Ford’s salary