On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford shook up his cabinet. Here's what the cabinet shuffle means in numbers:

21:The total number of ministers in Doug Ford’s new cabinet, excluding the Premier and Government House leader.

5:The total number of associate ministers

7: The number of new faces entering Premier Ford’s cabinet.

20:The number of MPPs getting new portfolios, either being shuffled from another ministry or entering cabinet.

$116,500 The annual salary of each MPP

$138,868 The total salary for Associate Ministers who received a 19.2 per cent bump in pay

$165,430 The total salary for a Minister of the Crown who receive 42 per cent bump in pay

$201,000 Premier Doug Ford’s salary