

Colin D'Mello, CTV News Toronto Queen's Park Bureau Chief





Premier-designate Doug Ford may recall the legislature early to get a jump start on an ambitious agenda.

Ford, who will be sworn in as premier on June 29th, says he’s looking to push his promises through relatively quickly.

“We have a lot of items that are urgent and we need to get those moving,” Ford told a news conference Wednesday.

Ford has promised to cut fuel prices by 10 cents per litre, cut hydro rates by 12 per cent, while also giving middle class workers a 20 per cent tax break. To do that, however, Ford has said he needs a fresh financial perspective on the state of the province’s budget.

Ford promised to spend $1-million to hire an external auditing firm to conduct a line-by-line review of the finances. The review could determine which promises take a back seat.

Kate Harrison, senior consultant with Summa Strategies, say Ford already tempered expectations about his promises during the election campaign.

“I think people will understand and recognize that maybe not everything that was committed will be delivered in the first 365 days of the mandate,” Harrison said.

Ford’s transition team is also likely in a rush to get the new government set up in time for the swearing in.

“(The team will be) meeting senior civil servants, meeting with key stakeholder groups, crown agencies, boards and commissions to basically get a feel for where things are at in government right now,” added Harrison

Ford will also have to select his cabinet ministers, set his legislative priorities and high-level staffers who will help run the premier’s office.

“We want to make sure we get this transition done and talk to the rest of our team and caucus members,” Ford said.