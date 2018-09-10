

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Premier Doug Ford says he intends to use the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s decision to strike down provincial legislation that would have cut the size of Toronto city council nearly in half.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ford said he plans to recall the legislature on Wednesday to reintroduce the Better Local Government Act and invoke Section 33 of the Charter, commonly referred to as the notwithstanding clause. The clause gives Parliament and provincial legislatures the power to override certain portions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Our cabinet is 1,000 per cent behind this decision," Ford said after calling the judge’s ruling “deeply, deeply concerning.”

In his written decision released Monday morning, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba concluded that the province "crossed the line" when it enacted Bill 5.

He ruled that the enactment of Bill 5 in the middle of an election "substantially interfered" with the freedom of expression of both the municipal candidate as well as the voter under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"It appears that Bill 5 was hurriedly enacted to take effect in the middle of the City’s election without much thought at all, more out of pique than principle," Belobaba said in his written decision.

Ford lashed out at the judge’s ruling on Monday.

“Virtually every single legal expert agreed that this law was completely constitutional and within the legal power of the province to enact, experts including those who do not support our government,” Ford said.

“I have a great deal of respect for our judicial system but lawmaking power is given by the people… We are taking a stand. If you want make new laws in Ontario or in Canada, you first must seek a mandate from the people and you have to be elected.”

The notwithstanding clause has never been used in the province of Ontario before.

Some speculated that Ford would not take the unprecedented step of invoking the clause given the controversial nature of the provision.

Speaking to CP24 at city hall, Coun. Paula Fletcher said if the Ford invokes the notwithstanding clause, his government would be a "laughing stock" in Canada.

"That would simply be a tantrum by the premier of this province," she said.

"His government needs to put him in check.”

At a news conference earlier Monday, Mayor John Tory said the Ford government would need to justify the use of Section 33 if they chose to pursue that option.

"The notwithstanding clause was put there for very extraordinary circumstances and very extraordinary instances and you’d have to ask yourself why does this change, this particular change at this time, qualify as one of those," Tory said.

Tory said the judge agreed with the city that it is not fair to "change the rules in the middle of the game."

"That is not fair to anyone and this is not a game. It is an election campaign, one of the most fundamental foundations of our democratic system. The court has agreed with that," he told reporters at city hall.

"Now that the court decision has been issued, I think it is extremely important that we hear from the premier and the government of Ontario and from other Ontario legislative leaders (on) why a reduction in the size of the city council in the middle of an election campaign is more important than considering such change… at a different time and in a much different manner?"

Prior to Ford’s announcement, many city councillors applauded the court’s ruling, calling it a victory for democracy.

“Introducing and passing Bill 5 would have reduced Toronto City Council to 25 sets doubling the number of residents to be served in every ward and lessening the ability of voters to receive effective representation and service from their elected councillors. It is inexcusable that the Ford government targeted only the city of Toronto for these dramatic changes," Fletcher said.

"Hopefully this win for democracy will be respected by Premier Ford and his government members so that the City of Toronto can proceed with its democratic elections this fall.”

Coun. Mike Layton said he hoped that the ruling would serve as a "lesson" to Doug Ford and his government.

"This is good news for local democracy and to unfair government interference with election," Layton tweeted. "Duty to consult is real and we WILL fight back."

Speaking at city hall on Monday, Ward 27 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said many council candidates held off registering in the 25-ward system pending the outcome of the court case.

“I have a lot of friends who were running in this particular election, people who I’ve mentored, people who I’ve encouraged to run, and the last thing we wanted to do was engage in some form of 'The Hunger Games,'" she said.

“You notice that a lot of the progressive councillors did not register in the 25-ward system. We were very calmly waiting for the judge’s decision. We believed in the judicial process. We believed that we had a strong constitutional argument and challenge and we are thrilled that the judge has ruled in our favour.”

She added that she is certain the judge would have crafted his ruling to withstand an appeal.

“I’m also certain that the province knows that they themselves have a very steep, uphill battle to overturn this ruling,” she said.