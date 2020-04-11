The Ford government is extending Ontario’s emergency declaration until at least April 23, and adding several new measures to ban camping on Crown land and make it easier for hospitals to surge capacity.

The declaration under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, first issued March 17, was until now set to end on April 14.

It banned gatherings of more than five people, operation of a raft of non-essential businesses and closed all schools and licensed daycares, among a raft of other measures enacted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in the province so far.

“I understand the actions we are taking are affecting the lives and livelihoods of people across the province, but these are extraordinary times and we need to do whatever we can to keep individuals and families safe and stop the spread of this terrible virus," Ford said in a statement issued early morning Saturday.

"We all must continue to do our part by staying home and practicing physical distancing. With the proper precautions and additional measures we're taking today, I am confident we will get through this together and stronger."

The extension also includes relaxed rules to allow hospitals and other health facilities to erect temporary structures like tents to rapidly increase their capacity to treat patients.

The declaration also now allows hospitals to use space in retirement homes to treat patients if necessary.

Also the province has banned on camping on Crown land retroactive to April 9.

All the new measures were enacted on the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams, the province says.