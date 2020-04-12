TORONTO -- Five residents have died at a long-term care home in North York, where a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported nearly two weeks ago.

Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence on Steeles Avenue confirmed the fatalities in a memo sent to the families of its residents on Saturday.

It said that there are now a total of 22 residents who have tested positive for the virus, though it said that the number of new cases appears to be “slowing down.”

“We are sad to say that five of our residents have passed away that were COVID-19 positive. Our thoughts and condolences are with these families, as well as all families as this is difficult to hear,” the memo reads.

There are currently 86 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ontario, including the one at Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence.

So far, 114 long-term care home residents have died as a result of the outbreaks.

In the memo, Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence said that is now requiring all residents to remain in their rooms and not move around within the building.

It said that staff are also performing respiratory checks on residents twice daily.

“We know you are concerned for your loved one and how hard it is to be separated at a time like this,” the memo states. “Please know how hard our staff are working to be there for your loved ones, not just for care, but also with compassion, support and kindness knowing how especially hard it is for them to be missing you as well.”