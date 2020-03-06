Five officers face aggravated assault charges after incident at provincial jail
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 4:43PM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 4:44PM EST
TORONTO -- Five correctional officers have been charged after a inmate was allegedly assaulted by five correctional officers inside a provincial detention Centre in Toronto.
Six correctional officers allegedly assaulted the person at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke on Dec. 20, Toronto police said in a news release issued Friday.
Police said the five men were arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault, while the sixth man is expected be charged at a later date.
They are scheduled to appear in court on April 20.