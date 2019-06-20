

Sarah Virro, CTV News Toronto





Oshawa Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are engaging in a week-long series of live fire exercises in Oshawa.

The training is happening in a controlled site near Wilson and Conlin roads.

Firefighters will be thrust into fire simulations in various rooms inside a vacant residence donated by Delta-Rae Homes.

“Through our excellent working relationships with our partners in fire safety, this training provides our fire investigators with the ability to further develop their skills in fire and explosion investigation, fire science, technology and methodology,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.

“At the same time, we are conducting life-saving research about fire dynamics and how quickly fire and smoke can spread. This helps fuel province-wide publication education campaigns like ‘Get out and stay out’, which instructs that is never safe to re-enter a burning building.”

Oshawa Fire Services will also be demonstrating fire suppression techniques and early detection devices through the use of burn cells outside of the home.

The event provided Oshawa Fire Services Fire Prevention staff an increased understanding of how ventilation, door closures and different types of furnishings can change the course or impact of a fire.

“This unique training partnership with the O.F.M.E.M. demonstrates our shared commitment to specialized training and continuous learning for our firefighters and fire investigators,” said Councillor Derek Giberson, Vice-Chair of the Community Services Committee.

The training event was made possible by several community groups and sponsors with a goal of preventing fire injuries and deaths in Ontario.