

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews were tasked with extinguishing a two-alarm industrial fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at around 5 p.m.

Toronto police said an explosion was heard in the area at the time.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing through the building, which holds an auto wrecker yard behind a metal fence.

Fire officials said the blaze burned for sevearl hours before crews were able to get it under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Roads were blocked off in the area.