Firefighters get blaze at Etobicoke auto wrecker yard under control
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:19AM EDT
Emergency crews were tasked with extinguishing a two-alarm industrial fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out in the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at around 5 p.m.
Toronto police said an explosion was heard in the area at the time.
Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing through the building, which holds an auto wrecker yard behind a metal fence.
Fire officials said the blaze burned for sevearl hours before crews were able to get it under control.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Roads were blocked off in the area.