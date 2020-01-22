Female pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Oshawa
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10:32AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 11:43AM EST
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision in Oshawa on Jan. 22, 2020.
TORONTO -- A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday morning.
Durham Regional Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Stevenson Road North and King Street.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, police said.
The intersection has been closed as police investigate.