The federal government intends to offer pardons to some Canadians who have been convicted of marijuana possession, CTV News has confirmed.

The pardon is expected to be extended to those convicted of simple possession of 30 grams or less of cannabis.

An announcement on Wednesday morning from the government is expected to lay out the plan. It comes on the same day marijuana will be legalized across the country.

It is not clear when the pardons will actually go into effect.

