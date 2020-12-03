TORONTO -- A man shot by police during a confrontation in Kawartha Lakes last week where one-year-old boy was killed has himself succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

The OPP said they were called to the municipality of Trent Lakes near Lindsay, Ont. just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death or serious injury, police were made aware that a father had allegedly abducted his son.

A neighbour told CTV News Toronto he sheltered a woman, her mother-in-law and a three year-old child after the abduction occurred nearby.

Officers located a vehicle of interest on Sturgeon Road a short time later and attempted to stop it, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.

The vehicle then collided with an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road. The collision injured an officer who was outside his vehicle laying down a spike belt in a bid to stop the suspect vehicle.

The SIU said the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, and police officers became involved in a confrontation following the crash, resulting in three officers firing at the man’s vehicle.

A one-year-old boy inside the car was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s father was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

A post-mortem on his body is scheduled for Friday morning.

The OPP officer injured in the incident remains in hospital.

SIU investigators have so far collected three police-issue handguns, as well as a fourth handgun found inside the deceased man’s vehicle.

Ten of the thirteen officers who witnessed the incident have been interviewed so far, the SIU said.

The SIU has not yet commented on which of the firearms struck the baby boy.