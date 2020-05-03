TORONTO -- A man who was shot dead outside a home in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood late Saturday night is being remembered by family as a “hardworking” young man who never got himself into any trouble.

Police were first called to the address near Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. after being contacted by a citizen who had found the victim on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Insp. Darren Alldrit says that the victim was quickly located and was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Family have since identified him as 23-year-old Daniel Boima.

“Daniel was a good boy. He has never been in trouble and never had anything from school. He is a hard-working guy, respectful, respectful of elders, never hurt anybody,” his father, Mohammed Boima, told CP24 on Sunday morning.

Boima said that he last spoke to his son on Saturday evening, shortly before he left the nearby home that they shared together for the night.

He said that his son worked at a factory in the area and had been saving money for college.

“Maybe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, I don’t know,” he said, adding that his son doesn’t drive and was probably just walking through the neighbourhood. “This is a residential area.”

Alldrit said that the suspects in the shooting are believed to have fled the scene in a light-coloured vehicle following the shooting. They were last seen northbound on Tower Drive.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

“We have quite a large crime scene here. We have numerous officers that are on scene canvassing for any witnesses and we brought in our canine unit who did an extensive search of the area for any suspects and for any other evidence that might have been discarded,” he told reporters.

“We are appealing to the pubic this time. Anybody who witnessed this or who has any information please come forward and provide that information to the homicide squad or 41 Division.”

Alldrit said that witnesses have reported hearing two gunshots shortly before Boima was found.

The Toronto police’s specialized guns and gangs task force has been brought in to assist with the ongoing investigation.